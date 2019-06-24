Hastings and Rother area may miss thunder storms today

The Met Office has a weather warning today for heavy rain and thunderstorms in the South East but it looks as though the western part of the region will bear the brunt of any storms.

Areas of heavy and perhaps thundery rain are possible this morning, mainly in the west and clearing away northwards.

It looks to be generally dry across our area, but cloudy and with a risk of isolated thunderstorms developing.

It will feel very warm, and feeling humid.

Tonight an area of thundery rain will move north, most likely across western areas. Drier but cloudy conditions will follow to many areas. Staying warm and humid everywhere. Minimum temperature 16 °C.

