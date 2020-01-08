Hastings and Rother Samaritans turning the blues into brews for Brew Monday

Hastings and Rother Samaritans is encouraging people in Bexhill to beat the winter blues by getting together for a warming cuppa on Mondays over the long cold months for Brew Monday.

Brew Monday kicks off on Monday, January 20, the third Monday in January which is typically known as ‘Blue Monday’ for being the most difficult day of the year.

The charity is turning the blues into brews, by encouraging friends, family and work mates to have a chat over a brew with someone who may be feeling lonely and raise vital funds for Samaritans.

PG Tips is pledging its support to Brew Monday by asking the nation to come together and share a cuppa with someone who may be lonely.

Samaritans volunteers will be providing free PG Tips teabags to commuters passing through train stations across the country on Monday, January 20.

Samaritans will also support PG Tips on their new TV campaign, which will see the charity featured across national TV, Heart Radio and on Twitter and Facebook.

Ahead of Brew Monday, Hastings and Rother Samaritans will be hosting its own event on Saturday, January 18, 10am-noon at the Friends Meeting House, Albert Road, Bexhill.

There will be some tasty treats to enjoy, plus the chance to find out more about potentially becoming a volunteer.

Located in St Andrew’s Square, Hastings, the branch currently has 62 volunteers helping to answer some of the millions of calls for help that Samaritans responds to every year from people going through a difficult time.

Evie Harris, the director of the Hastings and Rother branch, said: “During the cold and grey winter months, connecting with others over a cuppa can help weather the ups and downs of life.

“We hope our event will help those who may be feeling lonely or struggling with the January blues, as well as raising some much-needed funds for our branch.”

To sign up to a free Brew Monday fundraising pack to make your party tea-riffic, visit www.samaritans.org/support-us/campaign/brew-monday.

People can join the conversation on social media using #BrewMonday and make a donation while they are there.