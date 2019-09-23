Hastings area people react to Thomas Cook collapse

Thomas Cook has collapsed today (Monday, September 23) leaving 150,000 customers abroad and its 21,000 staff with no jobs.

The collapse was announced at 2am after talks failed to achieve a deal.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said Thomas Cook’s four airlines will be grounded, its 600 UK travel stores would shut, and its 21,000 employees in 16 countries, including 9,000 in the UK, will lose their jobs.

Readers took to our Facebook page to tell how it had impacted on their holiday plans.

Elaine Chance said: “We’re in Majorca atm [at the moment]. Our rep has lost his job but still professional enough to come round and talk to everyone. British spirit at its best until we know our options, not letting it spoil the rest of our holiday.”

Michaela Stamp added: “Just to say my heart goes out to the Thomas Cook girls in town.

“Not only have they had to deal with a weekend of being called names and yelled at but waking up this morning without a job and worrying how to pay the bills this month as they are not getting paid for this months work.”

Jo Medhurst wrote: “We were one of the last flights to fly into Gatwick this morning! Staff were still smiling even though loosing their jobs! Hope they all find new ones soon!”

Ali King said: “I know its awful for all those that are getting their holidays messed up but at least they will be compensated. Think of all the poor people that are losing their livelihoods, devastating for them and another great company lost.”

Rhiannon Jade Bulman added: “We were meant to be flying in 6 days! Now having to find another holiday, paying for it then wait for our refund. So frustrating.”

Sylvia Bates wrote: “We are on holiday in Italy and their bookings for this year were down as people not travelling due to uncertainty of Brexit, they usually have 40% of bookings for next year confirmed but only 20% at the moment, the pound is very weak at the moment which means the ones who scrimp for a holiday aren’t making the bookings. The rich will carry on regardless. The travel companies can’t stand the cuts so they collapse. 3 years of uncertainty taken its toll on many companies.”

Larissa Emily Foster said: “Due to fly on 7th October for our first family holiday with my super excited 5 year old. Can’t afford to book anything else until we get our refund. But also the resort mainly dealt with Thomas cook, we are devastated. Also feel sorry for all the people who have lost their jobs.”

Megan Tullett wrote: “We was supposed to be going on our first family holiday in 2 weeks time, unfortunately these things happen, I just feel for the people that have lost their jobs!”

