Hastings area police officer qualifies to take the helm of lifeboat

Rob, who joined the RNLI three years ago, lives with his wife in Rye. He has been a policeman since 2009.

Very similar qualities are needed in both parts of his life, such as being good with people, having good communication skills and the ability not only to be a team player but also being willing and receptive to learn from those in your team.

Rob’s appetite for learning new skills and being naturally curious enabled him to progress through his boat and helm plans and achieve his goal of being helm.

Rob Jennings (left) with RNLI assessor Paul Taylor SUS-220119-124210001

Paul Taylor, Assessor and Trainer for the South, carried out the rigorous assessment at the Harbour and was thrilled to shake Rob’s hand at the end of his debriefing and wish him well.

Paul said: “Rob did really well with good all-round safety elements on board and excellent commanding and leadership skills in evidence. We conducted several evolutions of veering down, area searches, man overboard procedures amongst others and I was able to see good management all round. The main thing with Rob was that the safety of the boat and the crew were foremost. A well-deserved pass.”

Rob was really happy to have passed and to have added another helm to the station’s crew.

RNLI Rye Harbour Lifeboat on the water SUS-220119-124221001

He said: “I want to thank the crew both shore and boat and the management team for all the help I have received from day one. It is a team effort and it has taken a lot of dedication and hard work from all of them. I am looking forward to the next chapter for me and the station.”

Pictures by KT Bruce.