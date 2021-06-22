Hastings bar forced to close due to Covid outbreak
A bar in Hastings town centre has been forced to close due to an outbreak of Covid-19.
Yates Hastings in Robertson Street, was shut ‘at short notice’ on Tuesday (June 22) due to a number of staff members needing to self isolate.
Yates said: “We have had to shut today at short notice due to a number of our team needing to self isolate.
“Please accept our apologies. We will be back soon.”
Yates has been approached for more information.