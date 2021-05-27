Hastings based arts group wins funding to provide music therapy for people with dementia

The grant was received from Music for Dementia’s £500,000 Paul and Nick Harvey Fund, which was set up specifically to directly support musical activities for people with dementia.

Lifesize, will work closely with local dementia specialist care homes and hospital wards in the local area.

Music for Dementia is a national campaign calling for music to be made accessible for everyone living with dementia.

Lifesize - Hannah Collison and Sam Dook SUS-210525-103846001

Music has a valuable role to play in enhancing quality of life for people living with the condition, and their carers. Research and lived experiences show that it can help reduce the often-distressing symptoms of dementia, such as agitation, apathy and anxiety.

Lifesize provides contemporary interactive music and arts for wellbeing programmes for people in settings such as hospitals and care homes.

Sam Dook, Director of Lifesize, said: “We work with a number of partnership organisations to support people experiencing mental health challenges and people with learning disabilities. We seek to enable our clients to engage in high quality arts activities.

“Covid 19 has presented us with a number of challenges, and a lot of our work has been delivered online in the last year. We have been determined to rise above these challenges and deliver a responsive and meaningful provision.

“This grant will enable us to work in more Dementia care settings in the local area. We will be able to reach more people living with Dementia and work closely with them to provide interactive music sessions.

“We will also be able to work with a new trainee musician in healthcare and develop a package of support for care and hospital staff, enabling them to feel more confident using music in Dementia care settings.”

Grace Meadows, Programme Director, Music for Dementia, said: “We are so delighted to be able to support Lifesize. Musical services have been severely impacted in the last year, meaning many people living with dementia and their carers have lost those important connections and special moments that only music can provide.

“By directing the fund money towards community-based, musical services for people living with dementia and those that provide them, we are able to bring the joy of music into people’s lives wherever they are on their dementia journey.”