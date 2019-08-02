Hastings Beach Concert: Everything you need to know

Here is your guide to the free two day Beach Concert that gets Old Town Carnival Week underway this weekend.

Venue and timings: The Beach concert takes place on the Stade Open Space in Hastings Old Town on Saturday August 3 and Sunday 4.

Timings are Saturday 12.30pm to 7.30pm and Sunday 10am to 8pm.

What bands are playing and when?: Here is the line up: Saturday: 1pm DJ Richie Lee; 1.30pm The OTB Band; 2.40pm The Happy Maureens; 4pm Vexed; 5.10pm Soul Town; 6.30pm The Rufus Stone Band.

Sunday: 10.30am Glen Dean & the All Stars; 12.30pm DJ Wendy May; 1.30pm The Coverups; 2.45pm The Chandeliers; 4pm MT Vessels; 5.30pm Pete Prescott’s Beatles Band; 7pm The Rockit Men.

Will there be seating?: Lots of seating is provided but there probably won’t be enough to satisfy everyone, so why not bring along a rug or your own chair so you can grab a spot and make yourselves comfy for the day.

What charities is the event supporting this year?: Charities supported are The Hastings RNLI, The Hastings Sea Cadets and The Pett Level Inshore Rescue Boat. Please give generously to the collectors wearing official yellow T-Shirts.

Will there be food and drink?: Harold’s Hog Roast a running a BBQ and the cooked breakfast menu on Sunday. Once again the Filo pub, which brews its own beers, will be providing a full bar. Tea, coffee and soft drinks will also be available.

Can I take my dog? Unfortunately, no dogs are allowed on site.

Can I take alcohol onto the site?: No alcohol can be brought on to the site.

What is new this year?: A new feature this year is “Requests & Dedications”. Fill out the form in the Beach Concert and Carnival Programmes and drop it in to Judges Bakery or The Filo and have your dedication played in one of the DJ slots between the bands on both days. You can also fill out a form on site during the weekend. Also new are Chopper Whoppers - an all new fun and funky, upbeat way of creating an ice cream dessert before your very eyes.

What else to look out for?: DJ Wendy May, who co-presented the last series of The Tube for Channel 4 with Jools Holland and Paula Yates whilst also being the only female DJ & “youth presenter” on London’s Capital Radio! She’s DJ Royalty!

See also: Kitten making amazing recovery after being mutilated in horrific attack

See also: Hastings man in his 40’s fined £6,000 for annoying neighbours by playing loud music