Hastings beach swimming warning lifted following major sewage leak

Burst sewage main down Cinque Ports Way, Bulverhythe Beach area, St Leonards. SUS-210730-104349001

People have been advised to avoid going in the water after a sewage pipe burst under the cycle path at Bulverhythe beach, Cinque Ports Way, on Wednesday night (July 28).

The area around the leak was closed throughout Thursday then, on Friday, there was a second serious sewage leak which affected beach huts and the beach.

As a result, the area was cordoned off, the beach was closed, and a warning was extended for Hastings’s Pelham and St Leonards beaches.

On Wednesday, a spokesman for Hastings Borough Council said: “The Environment Agency has now lifted the advice against swimming at Hastings’ Pelham and St Leonards bathing beaches. It is now safe to swim at these beaches.”