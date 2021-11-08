Hastings, Bexhill, Rye and Battle Remembrance services - here’s all you need to know

In Hastings, the borough’s Act of Remembrance will be held at 11am on Sunday (November 14) at the War Memorial in Alexandra Park, as announced on Hastings Remembrance Events’ Facebook page.

There will be two muster points. Queens Colour and escorts, Pre-Service and youth organisations will meet outside the town hall by 10.15am and form up at 10.25am.

Ex-service associations will be meeting by Morrison’s by 10.45am to enter Queen’s Road, so that the parade can enter the park as one. Following the service, the laying of wreaths and the march past, the civic parade will re-form and make its way back to the town hall.

Remembrance Sunday at the war memorial in Alexandra Park, Hastings. 8/11/20. SUS-200811-125428001

Battle Town Council has arranged a short Remembrance event on Thursday (November 11) on the Abbey apron.

The Lord Lieutenant and MP Huw Merriman are due to attend with some of the local schools either presenting a reading or singing.

Anyone wishing to attend is asked to assemble at 10.45am for the arrival of the Lord Lieutenant at 10.50am.

The Remembrance Sunday service and wreath laying is being organised by St Mary’s Church this year in Battle.

In Bexhill, Little Common Parade will leave the Poppy Club on Meads Avenue at 10.30am wreath laying at the memorial on the roundabout at 11am on Sunday (November 14).

The Central Parade leaves Devonshire Square at 10.30am, with the wreath laying and service at the war memorial then parade along the promenade to the De La Warr lawns. In Rye, the annual service of remembrance will be at Rye town memorial starting at 10.55am on Sunday.

Everyone is welcome and participants should be at the memorial by 10.45am.