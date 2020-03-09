Hastings Big Wheeel is back

The popular Ferris Wheel on Hastings seafront has returned ahead of the Easter breaks and summer season.

There was much speculation locally a to whether the attraction was for one season only and when it was dismantled at the end of last summer many were wondering if it would be back.

The answer is clear now with sections of the giant wheel, overlooking the boating lake, being put together at the end of last week.

The attraction drew some controversy when it first went up in the spring of last year, with some local residents claiming it was an eye-sore, but it soon became a popular and well-loved feature with visitors and local residents alike.

The wheel offers a stunning bird’s eye view of the seafront, sea and the East and West hills.

See also: Hastings featured as a ‘must visit place in Sunday Times - but some people are not happy

See also: Take a look inside new vegan restaurant and bar now open in Hastings Old Town