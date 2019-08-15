Hastings Cat Lovers group becomes registered charity

A local community cat rescue group has now gained official registered charity status.

Hastings Cat Lovers take into care abandoned and unwanted cats, kittens and strays, nursing them back to health where needed. They also neuter, vaccinate and microchip before rehoming.

SEE ALSO: Python spotted loose at Hastings Cemetery

The group also plays an important role in reuniting lost cats with their owners and have the sad task of taking deceased cats, often victims of traffic accidents, to the vets to see if they can locate their owners.

Now they are an official charity with Reg No.1184847.

Iona Jardine, who runs the group with Nicola Camoccio, said: “It has taken us many months and the Charity Commission has made us jump through a lot of hoops but we have done it.”

The group is totally self-funded raising money from boot fairs and other events.

Earlier this year the group held its first ever Summer Fayre, which was hosted by Sussex Coast Vets and opened by Hastings Mayor Cllr Nigel Sinden.

Iona added: “We would like to thank Rob Shepherd, for printing paperwork and helping us fill in forms and Lesley Hunter and Stephen Butterton for their support, as well as Gemma from Gaby Hardwicke for helping us with the paperwork. We rely on our wonderful supporters.”

See also: Wasp warning as we prepare for the worst invasion of the stinging insects in years

See also: Kitten returns home after defying odds to survive horrific attack