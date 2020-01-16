Hastings charity concert raises more than £1,000 for homeless night shelter

RBM Productions raised £1,500 for the Snowflake Night Shelter with its charity show at St. Mary In The Castle.

The show included performances from Vocal Tones, Vocal Teenies, Nicola Rodmell School of Dance, Blue Velvet, Phoenix Flyers and Spotlight Dance.

Special guests included Hastings Mayor Cllr Nigel Sinden and Deputy Mayor Cllr James Bacon and business and community champion Lord Brett McLean.

The £1,500 forms part of £3,500 raised throughout the year for local charities.

The Snowflake Night Shelter project provids supervised overnight accommodation to homeless people who would otherwise be sleeping rough in Hastings and St Leonards during the extreme winter months from November - March.

Guests are referred to the project by various local organisations and agencies, primarily Hastings Borough Council Housing Department, Probation Service, and the Seaview Project.

The project is funded entirely by voluntary donations and income from grant-making bodies.

