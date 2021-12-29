HY Runners raising money for Charity for Kids. Photo taken by Frank Copper on St Leonards seafront 27/12/21. SUS-211228-082840001

Hastings charity fun run in pictures

Local community running group HY Runners braved atrocious weather conditions on Monday December 27 to hold a family fun run along Hastings and St Leonards seafront in aid of Charity For Kids.

By Andy Hemsley
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 12:49 pm

The aim of the run was to raise money to buy ten year old local lad Alfie some specialist running blades. Alfie is a member of HY Runners and loves running, despite being born without lower limbs. Charity for Kids want to provide him with the specialist blades, which will be made specifically for him.

Jeff Penfold, from Charity for Kids, said: “A massive thank you to HY Runners who ran along the seafront in appalling conditions.”

Pictures by Frank Copper.

HY Runners raising money for Charity for Kids. Photo taken by Frank Copper on St Leonards seafront 27/12/21. SUS-211228-081951001

HY Runners raising money for Charity for Kids. Photo taken by Frank Copper on St Leonards seafront 27/12/21. SUS-211228-082152001

HY Runners raising money for Charity for Kids. Photo taken by Frank Copper on St Leonards seafront 27/12/21. SUS-211228-082057001

HY Runners raising money for Charity for Kids. Photo taken by Frank Copper on St Leonards seafront 27/12/21. SUS-211228-081812001

