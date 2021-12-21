Hastings Christmas Soul Party in pictures

Soul Town staged their annual event at St Mary in the Castle, on Hastings seafront, on Saturday December 18 and Frank Copper took these pictures.

The evening featured Soul Town’s 14 piece big band presenting their 90 minute non-stop Blues Brothers and Soul Sisters show, as well as a performance by The Kytes.

Organiser Mike Raxworthy said: “Proceeds this year go to Surviving Christmas, the fantastic charity team offering support to families and individuals in need in the Hastings and Rother area, especially at this time of year when they really need it.”