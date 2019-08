The event raises much-needed funds for St Michael's Hospice. Hospice volunteers, known as "Cheery Chuckers", showered runners and their white Colour the Coast t-shirts with special, 100% safe colour powder.

1. Colour the Coast 2019. Photo by Sid Saunders. Colour the Coast 2019. Photo by Sid Saunders. other Buy a Photo

2. Colour the Coast 2019. Photo by Sid Saunders. Colour the Coast 2019. Photo by Sid Saunders. other Buy a Photo

3. Colour the Coast 2019. Photo by Sid Saunders. Colour the Coast 2019. Photo by Sid Saunders. other Buy a Photo

4. Colour the Coast 2019. Photo by Sid Saunders. Colour the Coast 2019. Photo by Sid Saunders. other Buy a Photo

View more