Hastings Contemporary art gallery shuts after Covid-19 infection

Hastings Contemporary in the Old Town fishing quarter shut up shop after the infection was confirmed.

It will be closed today (Thursday, October 28) - and possibly for the rest of the half-term week.

The gallery said: “Due to one of our staff having tested positive for Covid we are exceptionally short-staffed and have had to make the difficult decision to close for the day on Thursday 28 October.

Hastings Contemporary SUS-211028-094812001

“Unfortunately we cannot yet confirm whether or not we will be open for the rest of the week. We are monitoring the situation. Please see our website and social media for updates.”