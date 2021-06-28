Hastings Country Park footpath reopening welcomed by campaigners

Hastings Borough Council (HBC) said the main footpath into Ecclesbourne Glen is set to be opened up later this year.

It was first closed in 2013 after a serious landslip destroyed footpaths and left it unsafe for use, the council said.

Specialist geotechnical engineers have now advised that the area is stable, meaning it is safe to be reopened to public in the future.

Work is due to begin in the autumn to restore the footpath, undertaken by both Hastings Borough Council and East Sussex County Council.

Chris Hurrell, on behalf of Save Ecclesbourne Glen (SEG), said: “It is to be welcomed that the footpath will be opened and that the England Coast Path will now follow the coast rather than be diverted inland.

“Access to the glen is important for both locals and visitors alike. We are pleased that lobbying by the Friends of the Country Park, Ramblers and SEG has finally led to the footpath being reopened.

“The decision to reopen is based upon an HBC commissioned report by the council’s geotechnical engineers Coffey into the landslip carried out in November 2020.

“The report concludes that the landslip is in a dormant condition, the landslip could become active again if we have wetter weather, there are changes of flows of ground and surface water, if there are changes of loadings on the slope, if there is cliff erosion.

“In the meantime SEG and the public will continue to monitor the landslip for any early warning signs of instability.”