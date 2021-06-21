Hastings couple among first to have large wedding as Covid restrictions ease

Zoe Milton will be marrying Darren Marshall on Friday (June 25) in front of 100 guests at the Bannatyne Spa Hotel, in Hastings

They had originally planned to tie the knot 12 months ago, but plans were cancelled due to the pandemic.

The wedding was rearranged for September 2020 but was then cancelled again due to the restrictions, and reorganised for June 2021.

This year’s wedding was then in jeopardy after Boris Johnson announced, last week, that the end of restrictions in England – planned for June 21 – would be delayed by four weeks.

However, he then announced that the extension to the restriction would exclude weddings would be excluded, meaning wedding gatherings can be unlimited subject to the size of the venue and with a few other modifications in place.

The easing of restrictions around weddings come in to place today (Monday, June 21), meaning Zoe and Darren will be one of the first couples to have a large wedding in Hastings for approximately 18 months. Before today, only 30 guests have been permitted to attend weddings.