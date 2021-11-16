Hastings: Design-your-own-doughnut cafe opening next month - see pictures

Honeybee Donuts is moving into premises in Robertson Street, next to the old Debenhams building in the town centre. Giovanni Garcia, who owns the chain, said his new Hastings cafe is due to open on December 15 - a couple of weeks before Christmas. Customers can design their own doughnuts - they choose a doughnut, choose a sauce to put on it, then sprinkle on their favourite toppings. The Hastings cafe will open from 8am to 6pm, and serve all-day breakfasts, cakes, sandwiches, pastries, ice cream and shakes. They also roast their own coffee.

Mr Garcia, who has been living in the UK for 13 years, said: “People love it because when they come to us as a family, they don’t need to go to another shop. They can have breakfast, teas, we are all concept. The adults they find what they need, and the kids they find what they need.” He opened the first Honeybee Donuts shop in Worthing in February 2020. He also has doughnut cafes in Eastbourne and Brighton, and is planning to open three new branches in London.