Hastings Direct golf day raises thousands in memory of much-loved colleague

Colleagues from Hastings Direct teed off to raise money and awareness for the cancer charity, Pink Ribbon Foundation.

Sixty-four colleagues and friends followed the pink dress code and took on the 18-hole course at Cooden Beach Golf Club.

SUS-190708-104420001

The day raised more than £4,000 for the national cancer charity and fondly remembered Lisa Rondelli, a loved colleague who lost her battle with cancer earlier this year.

After a day of golf fun, the teams attended an awards evening at the golf club where more money was raised through a charity auction and the winning team was awarded the Rondelli Shield.

Jay Wootten, Hastings Direct events manager, said: “We’re thrilled with the success of our company golf day.

“From fines for landing in the bunker to pink ball challenges, our colleagues and friends had great fun while raising lots of money for a great cause.”

Lisa Allen, from the Pink Ribbon Foundation, added: “The Pink Ribbon Foundation is delighted to be the beneficiary of Hastings Direct’s annual golf tournament in memory of Lisa Rondelli.

“It was fantastic to see so many players following the pink dress code and having fun while raising lots of money and awareness for those affected by breast cancer.”

Hastings Direct, based in Collington Avenue, Bexhill, supports the Pink Ribbon Foundation through its insurePink brand, donating £10 to the foundation for every new car policy sold via the website www.insurepink.co.uk.