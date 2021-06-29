Hastings experiences ‘area wide power cut’: hundreds affected and school forced to close

According to UK Power Networks, the outage affected people living in 14 different post codes across the borough.

A spokesman said an underground electricity cable faulted on the company’s high voltage network, causing an ‘area wide power cut’.

The power outage affected Hastings Academy, in Rye Road, and resulted in a full closure to all year groups.

Hastings aerial picture. ENGSUS00120130813140253

Once power has returned to the area, children not in year 7 and 8 will be expected back to school as usual. Year 7 and 8 students have been sent home due to the number of staff members in isolation.

A spokesman for the University of Brighton Academies Trust, which runs the school, said: “The power outage experienced today affected several systems within the academy that resulted in a full closure to all year groups.

“Students were notified of the closure, and arrangements were made to send the children home.