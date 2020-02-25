Hastings Fat Tuesday celebration in pictures

The White Rock Hotel at Hastings was a riot of colour on Sunday when it hosted Fat Tuesday mardi Gras celebrations

The Sunday Umbrella Parade was cancelled due to rain and high winds but that did not stop hundreds of people from heading straight to the White Rock to join in the fun and display their specially decorated umbrellas to a background of live music and other entertainment. Pictures by Frank Copper.

Photo by Frank Copper SUS-200224-085719001

Photo by Frank Copper SUS-200224-090207001

Photo by Frank Copper SUS-200224-085324001

Photo by Frank Copper SUS-200224-085624001

