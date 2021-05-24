Hastings fire - people rehomed after blaze

Firefighters attended the scene at Farley Bank after a fire broke out in the afternoon, which affected three properties.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said crews from Broad Oak, Battle, Bexhill, Hastings and Eastbourne tackled the blaze yesterday (Sunday, May 23).

A spokesman said: “At the height of the incident, crews used 14 breathing apparatus, one aerial ladder platform, one hydrant and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

“A fire investigation is due to take place later on today.”

A Hastings Borough Council spokesman said: “The fire affected three properties, two are Optivo owned and the third is private.

“Thankfully no one was hurt. Hastings Borough Council arranged temporary accommodation for both the Optivo residents, the private resident arranged for somewhere to stay.”

Read more:

1. Firefighters on the scene in Farley Bank, Hastings SUS-210523-150617001 Buy photo

2. Firefighters in Farley Bank, Hastings SUS-210523-145249001 Buy photo

3. Firefighters in Farley Bank, Hastings SUS-210523-145321001 Buy photo

4. Firefighters in Farley Bank, Hastings SUS-210523-145423001 Buy photo