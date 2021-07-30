Hastings fisherman dies after emergency incident off the coast

Sussex Police said officers were informed by HM Coastguard that a man had been recovered from the sea after falling from a commercial fishing boat on Thursday (July 29) at about 10am.

He had been airlifted to Eastbourne District General Hospital but had sadly died there, a police spokesman said.

Police added: “His next of kin has been informed and enquiries are ongoing.”

One casualty was flown to Eastbourne District General Hospital. Picture: Dick Broady SUS-210729-160053001

The coastguard said its helicopter from Lydd and RNLI lifeboats were called to a ‘mayday broadcast’ related to a fishing vessel with two people on board, south of Hastings at 9.30am.

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesperson said: “At 9.30am today (29th July), HM Coastguard received a report of a Mayday broadcast from a fishing vessel with two people onboard, south of Hastings.

“The coastguard helicopter from Lydd and Hastings RNLI lifeboats were sent to assist.