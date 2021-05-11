Hastings Fishermen’s Museum to re-open next week

Still on display is the popular special exhibition on the history of the net shops, the Grade 2 listed buildings that are unique to Hastings.

The independent museum, based at the former fishermen’s church of St Nicholas, opened in 1956 and is dedicated to the fishing industry and maritime history of Hastings.

The museum is run by Old Hastings Preservation Society and features, as a centrepiece, the last Hastings sailing lugger Enterprise, built in 1912. It also contains a large display of photographs, pictures, model boats and other interesting artefacts.

Fishermen's Museum 1 SUS-211105-091959001

In 2001, funding was raised to create an extension to the museum to provide visitors with extra exhibition space and an audio-visual presentation.

There is an outside display featuring boats and a chance to look inside one of the iconic black net huts.

The museum has a well stocked souvenir shop, packed with a variety of memorabilia and local history books.

The Fishermen’s Museum will be open every day from 11am till 5am. Entrance is free, but donations are very welcome, as the museum relies of them for much of its income.