Hastings fishing families feature in new book of photographs

This week saw John launching his book Generations: Hastings Fishing Families - a photographic portrayal from the 1990s to the present of the men and women of Britain’s oldest beach-launched fishing community.

John said; “This is a community that has been in existence for over a thousand years. A community that is on the edge of extinction.”

John, who has worked all over the world as a professional photographer, first came down to Hastings from London in 1991 to spend a few days photographing the fishing fleet.

Launch of John Cole's new book: Generations - Hastings Fishing Families. Front cover SUS-210922-094513001

He ended up spending more than two years on the project. When he moved to Hastings several years later, he carried on photographing the fishing community, linking his earlier work with the current generation of Hastings’ men and women.

The book launch at East Hastings Angling Club on Tuesday September 21 was hugely successful, with over forty books sold on the day.

For John, this is more than a creative endeavour – it is also part of his commitment to helping the Hastings fishing community, and he will make a contribution from the sale of Generations to the Hastings Fishermen’s Protection Society

You can order Generations directly from the publisher at a 25% discount price of £18.75. Just search for Unicorn Publishing online, and then click the Photography section and you’ll see Generations. People can also pick up a copy at Waterstones or local Hastings bookshops.

Launch of John Cole's new book: Generations - Hastings Fishing Families. Photo taken at the Angling Club on Sept 21 2021. L-R: John Cole and Kim Stallwood. SUS-210921-110620001