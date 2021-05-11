Hastings group shortlisted for the Turner Prize 2021

Part of the Project Art Works Collective, Hastings Contemporary, May 2021 © Project Art Works SUS-211105-115029001

Project Art Works, based in Braybrooke Terrace, is an artist-led group that works with children, young people and adults who have complex disabilities alongside families, carers and professionals, on a wide range of creative projects.

Jessica Courtney Bennett, communications and project manager, said: “We are so pleased to have been given this major opportunity to celebrate the contribution people with complex support needs and care givers make to arts and culture, and to show work made by neurodivergent artists.

“Project Art Works has been nominated for the Turner Prize in recognition of our practice which celebrates and raises awareness of the dynamic and extraordinary contribution neurominorities make to society, art and culture.

“The jury praised our continuing work through the pandemic, both online and in a residency at Hastings Contemporary where passers-by could still encounter work by the collective through the windows of the closed gallery.

“Through many collaborations over the past decade and during EXPLORERS 2017 – 2020 supported by ACE, and the Film London Jarman Award 2020 a change has taken place.

“We are so grateful for many of the partnerships and our supporters that have trusted us and enabled people who have complex support needs to represent themselves in art and culture.”