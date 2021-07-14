Hastings hairdresser says taking part in MTV Catfish UK dating show was an ‘emotional rollercoaster’ - this is why

Alex Santana features in tonight’s episode of Catfish UK, a dating show inspired by the US series.

Catfish UK explores the truths and lies of online dating by following the real-life relationships of people who have never met their partner in person.

Filming of the episode, which Alex stars in, was completed in April in Hastings

Alex Santana. Picture from MTV/Charles Fearn SUS-210714-100525001

Alex, a hairdresser, said: “Catfish UK focuses on people’s worries or concerns about a relationship they have over the internet as online relationships aren’t the same. I needed help to truly find out if the guy I was speaking to online was legitimate.

“I saw the advertisement on Instagram and reached out to MTV. They were great with me and listened to my story.

“I had matched with Matt on a dating app a year prior to the show and was chatting near enough every day.

“It was lovely at first but I noticed there wasn’t any response much to meeting in person or even having a video call, which caused me concern. Even responses at silly hours of the morning then not hearing for hours afterwards was like something was being hidden from me.

“My experience on the show was an emotional rollercoaster. It took a couple of days of filming so my emotion level was up and down, not knowing what was around the corner.

“The reveal at the end was probably the most shocking experience of my life where I absolutely lost all emotions and dignity, I absolutely was overwhelmed by it all, never mind being frozen running around Hastings Castle with high winds.

“The hosts were fantastic and really patient with me and a big shout-out to Julie and Oobah for their help.”