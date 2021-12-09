Hastings: Historic block of flats once protected by cannons goes on market for £1.5m

Pelham Place in Hastings was later turned into luxury flats, some with stunning seaviews. The nine flats are all currently rented out to tenants on assured shorthold tenancy (AST) agreements, and the freehold to the block is being sold for £1.5m.

Pelham Place was designed by architect Joseph Kaye in 1824-8 and built for Sir Thomas Pelham as housing, according to Historic England. It was a continuation of Pelham Crescent, which was built into the sandstone cliffs facing the sea.

A battery of cannons once stood along the beach in front of the building, but was dismantled in 1817, two years after the Napoleonic Wars ended. But decades later, a postcard with a black and white photograph on the front showed at least one of the cannons was left in place.

Selling agents Le Grys, from Southborough, Tunbridge Wells, said the nine flats offer “an ideal investment opportunity”. They said in the sale details: “Apartments are available across multiple floors, with some stunning seaside views. Pelham Place is one of the landlords’ successful apartment blocks forming their portfolio which is now being sold after many years within the family.

“Many of the rental incomes are lower than market value with some of the flats also offering the opportunity to further improve and therefore increase the market value.”