Hastings hits national headlines with Jack in the Green celebration

The Hastings Jack in the Green celebration has put the town on the British folklore and tradition map with a number of national newspapers featuring Monday’s colourful procession.

The event made page 5 of the Guardian, which also featured an online picture gallery, and The i newspaper also carried a picture article.

Jack in the Green is now in its 35th year and from relatively quiet beginnings, now attracts crowds of thousands of people, who line the streets to watch the colourful procession.

One of Jack’s Green Man bogie attendants, travels nearly 5,000 miles from Canada each year to take part in the festivities.

