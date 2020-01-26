Hastings' Holocaust Memorial Day service in pictures

This year's theme was ‘Stand Together’. The service included standard-bearers from Hastings & St Leonards Veterans Association plus performances by Acromax Performance Group working with Ark Alexandra Academy, the St Richard’s Catholic College choir and dancers, and the BISC (Bader International Study Centre based at Herstmonceux Castle - the UK campus of Queen’s University at Kingston, Canada).

