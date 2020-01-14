Hastings Hospice urges runners to raise money this year’s Half Marathon

A Hastings hospice has urged runners in this year’s half marathon (March 29) to raise money for their care.

St Michael’s Hospice offers palliative care and bereavement support throughout Hastings and Rother, hopes that runners in the challenging 13 mile run will raise money to help the hospice continue serving the community.

Runners who agree will receive a hospice running vest support from the hospice fund-raising team and a variety of post-run refreshments on the day itself.

Their eventual contributions will help the hospice continue to provide it’s often life-changing support to families throughout the Hastings and Rother area.

The services they provide include an in-patient unit, which allows them to home patients who might struggle elswhere, a wellbeing programme, a Hospice at home service for those who might be unable to leave their home, bereavement support and the hospice neighbours programme, which selects and trains specialist volunteers to help patients with household chores and provide emotional support.

In order to continue to provide these services, the hospice needs to raise around £12,000 a day, or £4.3 million a year. A figure which, the hospice hopes, this year’s half-marathon can help contribute to.

To find out more about raising money for St Michael’s Hospice and the services they provide, visit their website or email fundraising@stmichaelshospice.com for more information.