Hastings house prices soar by 18.5% - this is how much the average property costs

New figures show they leapt by 5.1% in June.

The average Hastings house price in June was £251,853, Land Registry figures show – a 5.1% increase on May.

Property prices in the area have risen 18.5% year-on-year – the highest in the South East.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Hastings rose by £39,000 – putting the area top among the South East’s 70 local authorities for annual growth.

Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest improvement in property prices in Hastings in June – they increased 5.3%, to £255,656 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 20.1%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: up 4.9% monthly; up 19% annually; £475,621 average

Semi-detached: up 5% monthly; up 18.7% annually; £328,177 average

Flats: up 5.1% monthly; up 16.5% annually; £158,330 average

First-time buyers in Hastings spent an average of £226,000 on their property – £35,000 more than a year ago, and £60,000 more than in June 2016.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £277,000 on average in June – 22.8% more than first-time buyers.

Buyers paid 29.2% less than the average price in the South East (£356,000) in June for a property in Hastings. Across the South East, property prices are lower than those across the UK, where the average cost £266,000.

The average Rother house price in June was £323,563. Land Registry figures show – a 2.3% increase on May.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Rother rose by £32,000 – putting the area 15th among the South East’s 70 local authorities for annual growth.

The most expensive properties in the South East were in Elmbridge – £650,000 on average, and 2.6 times as much as in Hastings.

Elmbridge properties cost three times as much as homes in Southampton (£218,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea, with an average June sale price of £1.2 million.

Factfile:

Average property price in June

Hastings: £251,853.0624

The South East: £355,948.2873

UK: £265,668.1787

Annual growth to June

Hastings: +18.5%

The South East: +10.5%

UK: +13.2%

Best and worst annual growth in the South East

Hastings: +18.5%