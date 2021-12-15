Hastings International Chess Congress cancelled due to Covid amid rise in Omicron variant

Hastings International Chess Congress 2019. Photo by Kevin Boorman. SUS-191229-091654001

Organisers said they were cancelling the event ‘with great regret’ due to the rise in the Omicron variant.

The event was due to run from December 29 to January 9, 2022.

Pam Thomas, on behalf of the organisers, said: “It is with great regret that the chairman, committee and sponsors, Caplin Systems and Hastings Borough Council, have decided that the 96th Hastings International Chess Congress will be cancelled.

“The advice now being given is that the Covid variant is spreading very quickly and it would be negligent to allow a large number of people to be mixing together in a confined space for 10 or more days.

“The demographic of our players includes people of all ages and parts of this country, as well as a number from overseas. Should lockdown occur, travel possibilities may be limited for the return home.

“Accommodation in Hastings would be very limited and especially difficult for anyone who became affected by Covid. We are advised that some flights have already been cancelled.

“This decision was not taken lightly and is the last thing we wish to happen.”

The world-renowned Hastings International Chess Congress attracts players from all over the world.