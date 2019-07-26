Hastings Jack in the Green procession day changed for 2020

Jack in the Green organisers have agreed to change the day of next year’s procession after the May Day Bank Holiday was cancelled.

The move comes after a contingent of organisers and supporters from Hastings joined others from around the country to make their voices heard in a protest outside Parliament on Tuesday (July 23), objecting to Government plans to scrap the early May Bank Holiday in 2020.

On the Hastings Traditional Jack in the Green Facebook page organisers said the event will take place from Friday, May 1, 2020 to Sunday, May 3, 2020.

A statement on the page said: “Hastings Jack in the Green fully supports an extra Bank Holiday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE Day to honour those who gave their lives to defeat fascism in WW2.

“We are however disappointed that this has led to the cancellation of the traditional May Day Bank holiday in 2020 with very short notice. The late announcement of this change has put a strain on our resources and means that there will be substantial changes to Jack in the Green in 2020.

“Details are still being worked out but we feel it important for people to know when the main events will be happening.”

On the Friday (May 1) there will be dancing at dawn, with some events during the day and evening.

Saturday, May 2, 2020, will see Morris dancing around the town and a dance extravaganza on The Stade Open Space.

There will be a concert with the Copper family in the afternoon and in the evening a ceilidh and concert with Gigspanner.

On the Sunday (May 3) the Jack in the Green procession will start at 11.45am and follow a special longer route.

