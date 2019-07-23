Hastings Jack in the Green supporters head to London for protest

A group of Jack in the Green supporters and Morris dancers met at Hastings railway station this morning to set off for London.

They are joining with others from around the country to ask the Government to keep the early May Monday bank holiday and introduce an extra bank holiday for the VE celebrations.

Hastings Jack in the Green chairman Keith Leech spoke to reporters and a television crew about the problems the change has caused to the event and other traditional events around the country.

He said: “These things are planned years ahead and provide an important boost to the local economy. There simply hasn’t been enough notice given. The whole thing has been poorly thought through.”

Other groups taking part in the protest outside the Houses of Parliament today, include organisers of the Rochester Sweeps Festival in Kent, which has also been hit by the change.

Traditional Jack in the Green celebrations have always taken place on the early may bank holiday Monday for more than 30 years and see thousands of people joining in the fun.

Hastings and Rye MP Amber Rudd has agreed to meet the protestors later today.

