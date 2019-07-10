Hastings jive star Gypsy John tours the UK on vintage motorcycle to raise fund for RNLI

Local character John Newson toured all four points of the compass around the UK mainland on a vintage motorcycle to raise funds for Rye Harbour RNLI.

John set off from the Rye Harbour Lifeboathouse on June 25, riding his pride and joy, the 1954 Series C Vincent Rapide that he has restored.

He was flanked by old school-friends and well-wishers on their motorbikes and given a great sent off by the Rye Harbour Lifeboat crew, departing to a chorus of cheers from crew-members and villagers.

John is better know as ‘Gypsy John’, an acclaimed jive dancer and DJ and founder of the Cinque Port Lindyhoppers, who have entertained all over the South East and beyond. He is also known for his love of vintage motorcycles and has featured in many magazines.

His quest, spread over twelve days, was to go as far north, east, west and south as he can in mainland UK, raising money for the RNLI.

Already the total on his JustGiving page has topped £1,000 and he is grateful for the support he has received, especially from “Doris’s” (the Red Lion pub in Snargate), the Vincent Owners’ Club, the Wakefield Masonic Lodge in Hythe and many other local hostelries.

John Said: “I have been really pleased by the way my friends and people in the area have got behind this idea It was great to ride this beautiful machine up and down the country in aid of the RNLI volunteers who are ready day and night to help those in difficulties in the water.

“This is a charity close to many people’s hearts.”

