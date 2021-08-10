Hastings lifeboat procession in pictures

A procession of local people, including invited Mayors, dignitaries, Sea Cadets and veterans, made its way from the lifeboat house on the Stade and along the High Street to the lifeboat’s dry dock in Old London Road. They stopped at the FILO Brewery, at The Croft, fro refreshments and a special birthday cake made by Judges Bakery. Special guest was 104 year old Hastings House resident, and former teacher, Joan Willett.