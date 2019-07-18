Hastings man ordered to pay £500 for not having dog on a lead

A Hastings man has been hit with a heavy fine and costs for not having his terrier dog on a lead in a St Leonards street according to a court document.

Jowad Gomati, 32, of Edmund Road, Hastings, was found guilty of failing to keep a Staffordshire Bull Terrier dog on a lead at Norman Road, St Leonards on January 13.

He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £280 in prosecution costs.

The verdict was proved in his absence.

Earlier this year, a local woman was ordered to pay £524 for failing to keep her dog on a lead at public gardens in St Leonards.

