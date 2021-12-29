Hastings man who taught life saving skills is honoured

Now the club is planning a special event next year in honour of his memory.

Terry was well known and respected in the Lifesaving and Lifeguard world throughout the South East and receiving recognition and awards for his dedication and hard work across The Royal Lifesaving Society.

This encouraged his continuation to support the society and clubs he was a part of.

Terry Fitzgerald SUS-211222-115850001

Di Cooke, of Hastings and St.Leonards Voluntary Lifeguards, said: “Terry had an amazing gift of engaging with and inspiring our Rookie members (8 years to 12 years old) who were only too happy to carry his bags for him as he went onto poolside with his walking sticks where he passed on his knowledge and passion for Lifesaving.

Terry’s family marked his love of Lifesaving by asking for donations in his memory to Hastings and St.Leonards Voluntary Lifeguard Club.

“A total of £1500 was raised in Terry’s memory and the Club would like to thank everyone who donated.

“Every pound raised will be used towards the Club with emphasis on the younger members.

“It seems appropriate, as a year approaches, to let those who donated know what we have done to date.

“When we returned after the Coronavirus pandemic some of our trainers drafted four Club Lifesaving awards that are ‘COVID safe’. These are now supported by badges and certificates which members are able to work towards, and when completed, purchase at subsidised rates.

“During the summer we offered open water sessions at no cost where the younger members transferred their pool skills to open water and also started learning some boat handing skills.

“2022 is our 50th Anniversary and we are planning an open water event in Terry’s memory.”

The club provides training for all of the Royal Life Saving Society UK awards from Rookie (aged 8 years) upwards and is keen to promote and encourage new members. Anyone interested should contact Di Cooke, telephone 07970 424669 or e mail [email protected]