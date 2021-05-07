Hastings men complete 50km London run to support the NHS

The run across London started at Kew Bridge and finished in Regents Park. The pair finished in 5.48.

The event was hosted by Ultra X and Run Talk Run with £20 of the £35 entry fee being donated to NHS Charities Together.

For Matt and Craig it was their first attempt at an Ultramarathon and they chose this one due to Matt’s involvement in Run Talk Run and because it was raising money for the NHS.

Hastings men take on Rainbow Run SUS-210405-123934001

Matt said: “It was a warm and busy day running across London, but it was a largely flat course and was a really enjoyable, albeit challenging day, both physically and mentally.

“It was great to run with other runners and it had an amazing community feel, which in those moment when you want to give up, made it so much easier to keep going. That is one of the great things about the running community, the support, the feeling of being in it together and encouraging each other.”

Hastings has a Run Talk Run group co-led by Matt, as well as a Walk Talk Walk, Both are mental health, peer support groups, where the focus is on the talking and providing a safe space for people to come along and just be themselves.

Walk Talk Walk is on Monday evenings starting on Sea Road at 6pm. IG walktalkwalkhastings. Run Talk Run is on a Wednesday evening starting on Sea Road at 6:30pm. IG @runtalkrunhastings. Both are open to all abilities and everyone is welcome.