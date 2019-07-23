Hastings MP Amber Rudd to meet Jack in the Green protestors outside Parliament this morning

MP Amber Rudd is set to meet Hastings Jack in the Green chaiman Keith Leech and a large contingent of people from the Hastings area who are in London today to protest against the Government’s decision to scrap the early may bank holiday next year.

As it stands at the moment the popular Jack in the Green procession, watched by thousands of people, will not be happening on the Monday next year.

The Government have created a new holiday on Friday May 8 to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

Protestors insist they have no problem with this and are keen to mark VE Day themselves but argue that it should be an additional bank holiday rather than a replacement for the Monday.

Amber will meet the Hastings area group around lunchtime.

Business Secretary Greg Clark, who made the decision to cancel the Monday bank holiday, has declined an offer to meet them, saying his diary is full.

In a letter to Keith Leech he said: “We fully recognise that this has caused difficulties to some individuals and businesses, but the Government wants to ensure that as many people as possible have the valuable opportunity to mark VE Day.”

