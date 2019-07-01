Hastings MP backing scheme which ensures school pupils get a good breakfast

MP Amber Rudd paid a recent visit to Baird Primary School, which is benefitting from the National Breakfast Programme.

The programme provides pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds with a healthy breakfast.

Family Action and Magic Breakfast were awarded the contract to deliver the programme from March 2018 and provide free bagels and fruit in over 1,770 schools in deprived areas of England.

Amber commented: “I am delighted that healthy school breakfasts are being provided which will benefit pupils by improving their concentration, behaviour, attendance and general well-being.

“This funding from Government is crucial to helping children from vulnerable families throughout our towns and I commend this initiative to provide healthy meals for these children. This is why I have written to Minister Zahawi to ask what settlement will be provided by Government to continue this programme in the future.”

Research funded by the Endowment Foundation shows that Y2 pupils who are provided with a free and nutritious breakfast progressed two months quicker per year in their reading, writing and maths skills as opposed to children without access to breakfast.

Baird Primary Academy has welcomed The National Breakfast Programme since January 2019 and has an average daily attendance of 70 pupils. Amber says the funding is giving young people in Hastings the best possible start in life. See also: Hastings Armed Forces Day in Pictures

