Hastings MP, councillors and residents protest against plan to sell Harrow Lane playing fields

Hastings and Rye MP, Sally-Ann Hart, together with Cllrs Mike Edwards and John Rankin, attended the event.

The large group protested against plans to sell Harrow Lane playing fields to a private property developer.

Cllr Edwards led the protest and said the playing fields were gifted to Hastings Borough Council by a local philanthropist with a covenant that the land could only be used for recreational purposes.

Protestors at Saturday's event SUS-211207-134013001

He said: “It was great to see such a good turnout of people who are firmly opposed to development on the last green lung in Ashdown ward.”

Cllr John Rankin, who was also in attendance, said: “Hastings Borough Council have taken it upon themselves to sell off a valuable asset which has belonged to the people of Hastings for more than 100 years.

“I am on record as being against this when I spoke at a planning meeting in 2018 and a forum in 2016.

“There will always be a need for housing but there are three other privately-owned sites in the vicinity, which have consent for many hundreds of new homes and I just don’t understand why Hastings are so keen to cash in on this land.”

Mrs Hart said: “The playing fields have to be kept as a green space for local people, particularly in view of the increase in housing proposed for the area.”

An online petition has already received nearly 1,000 signatures and can be found at bit.ly/3w8KKnK.

In 2019, Hastings Borough Council granted outline planning permission for the construction of 140 dwellings on the site.

The council has been approached for comment.