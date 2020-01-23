Hastings MP praises project which helps those in need afford furniture

Hastings MP Sally-Ann Hart visited Hastings and Rother Furniture Service (HFS) to find out more about furniture poverty.

As she explored the HFS Hastings store in Priory Meadow, Sally-Ann gained an understanding of how important it is for people’s dignity and independence to have a choice of affordable furniture and white goods, and how providing furniture helps people recover from crises like domestic violence, homelessness or a home fire.

She also learned more about the charity’s partnership work furnishing homes for resettling households.

HFS staff explained how the loss of LWA (Local Welfare Assistance) funds from the Government had removed the safety net for people setting up or maintaining homes after crisis.

Sally-Ann said: “HFS is a truly inspiring organisation!

“It was great to hear from the staff about the work they are doing to help the lowest paid, but also support those individuals currently out of work by getting them the training and skills they need to gain employment.”

“I will be advocating for improved early intervention and prevention services, particularly for children, young people and families.

“Early intervention can prevent further problems from developing. As it is more effective to provide early help when problems first arise than to intervene later, we need to focus more closely on early intervention holistically, looking at the wider needs of an individual or family. This might require more funding initially, but will save money in the long term.

“More importantly, successful early intervention will give our local residents the best chance of thriving.”

HFS chief executive Naomi Ridley said: “We took the opportunity of her visit to not only explain what HFS does but also the impact that government cuts have had on the safety net for people struggling to live with low incomes and those resettling after a crisis. Sally-Ann said she understood the importance of investing funds to help people at these crisis points.”

For more about Hastings and Rother Furniture Service visit hfs.org.uk.

