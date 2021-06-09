Hastings MP ‘thrilled’ at £24 million to regenerate town

MP Sally-Ann Hart SUS-201125-170855001

The news was announced yesterday (Tuesday, June 8) by Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick following a successful bid by the Hastings Town Deal Board.

Mrs Hart said: “I am thrilled at this fantastic investment in our town, businesses and residents.

“With over £24 million in funding a real step change can be made in the prospects of Hastings and St Leonards.

“There were some fantastic programmes included in the bid, which will now make final business cases to the Government to get the money to invest; from investing in Hastings Castle, to improving the town centre; creating opportunities for green sector jobs to improving local public realm for residents and visitors to enjoy.

“This is a great boost for our town and an announcement that should excite us all.

“I would like to thank everyone who was involved with the bid that was put together, including the members of the Towns Deal Board, led brilliantly by Carole Dixon and Graham Peters, and also to the officers at the council who put in the hard work of designing and formulating this fantastic bid.

“Finally, I want to thank everyone who came forward with ideas on ways in which we could improve our area, and although not every project could be included in the bid, I was inspired by the enthusiasm and creativity of so many people across our town. It gives real hope for the future.”

Councillor Andy Patmore, leader of the Conservative group on Hastings Borough Council, also welcomed the news.

He said: “With match funding and financing from the private and public sector, the Town Deal represents more than £100m of cash inflow to Hastings.

“Plans to provide green low carbon skills training, promote our unique heritage and regenerate the town centre to provide an urban mix of businesses and housing, will provide jobs and a long-term boost for our local economy.”

Yesterday’s announcement is part of the £610m that has been awarded to 26 towns across England to help boost their local economies and create jobs, the Government said.