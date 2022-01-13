Hastings mum says reversing car was ‘seconds’ from colliding with daughter, 7

Hannah Barry said the car was ‘seconds away’ from hitting her child’s leg on Thursday (January 13).

She said the incident happened at the bottom of Osborne Close at the junction with Freshwater Avenue.

Hannah said: “While we were crossing the road the car was reversing and nearly hit my daughter. I managed to pull her away. I was screaming and shouting, along with another parent.”

Police stock image

She said the car drove off and she reported the incident to the police.

She added: “The car was seconds away from hitting my daughter’s leg and it frightened the life out of her.”

Hannah has now set up an online petition, calling for no school parking in Freshwater Avenue and Osborne Close.

She said: “The council has put wardens there to look over it all but nothing gets done full time.

“We need to feel our children are safe and not in danger. If we get enough signatures we can get the council to note our concerns and finally sort something full time on the school hours.”

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of anti-social driving in Freshwater Avenue, Hastings, around 9.25am on Thursday (January 13). Anti-social driving can be reported via Operation Crackdown at www.operationcrackdown.org.”