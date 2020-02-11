Hastings Museum has free and low-cost activities for kids during half term

Children can reach for the stars during half term week with Hastings Museum and Art Gallery organising a constellation of fun family events which are free or low cost.

Half term runs from February 15 - 23.

Kim Forward, lead councillor for culture said: “Our museum is a great place to take the family this half term – there really is something for everyone whatever their age.

“The fun starts on Saturday, February 15 and runs every day throughout the holiday. As well as the museum’s regular free gallery activities, there will be additional ‘Out of this World’ craft activities for families and young children.

“I am pleased that we are offering Relaxed Early Opening on Saturday, February 15, when neurodiverse children and families, people with autism or additional needs will be able to enjoy the exhibitions in a calmer environment as videos and sounds will be switched off until 11.30am.

“This year you’re also invited to step into our mini celestial theatre and take a trip to the stars on Tuesday, February 18. Tickets for the Planetarium are available online with shows throughout the day.

“If you have ever found something interesting and wondered what it might be then bring it along to the Relics Roadshow on Thursday, 20 February, and ask the expects who will be on hand to chat to you about your discoveries and to share some of theirs.

“The ever popular LEGO Lab returns on Friday February 21. These amazing sessions let families get creative and make amazing programmable machines and creatures using LEGO. Book your place now through our website or Facebook page.”

For full details about each of the events go to the museum’s website (www.hmag.org.uk) or Facebook page.

Hastings Museum and Art Gallery is a family-friendly museum with amazingly diverse collections. The museum was established over 125 years ago and has always offered people the opportunity to explore art, culture and history from around the world. The museum is free to visit with free onsite parking. We are open Tuesdays-Saturday 10am-5pm and Sundays, 12noon-5pm. Closed Mondays.

