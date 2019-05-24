Hastings Museum has Half Term fun for families and kids

There is half-term fun at Hastings Museum and Art Gallery next week as they get inspired by transport, vehicles and movement.

Cllr Kim Forward said: “Every day throughout half term we have free colouring and craft activities at the museum for you to make and take home. You can also be the first to get your hands on our new LEGO® WeDo kits as we challenge you, your friends and families to get down and creative at our Friends and Families Build Day. Places are limited so please book in advance.”

The Lego day, for aged five-plus is Tuesday May 28 10.30am - 4pm. £6.50 per person. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Bring a packed lunch.

Other highlights include: Qi Gong at the Museum, Wednesday 9am-10am, £6.50 per person. Relaxed Early Opening for neurodiverse children and families on Friday 31 May, 9am-11.30am. Happy Harold visits the Museum, Saturday June 1 at 3.30pm.

For more details on our events check the museum website: www.hmag.org.uk or on Facebook: Hastings Museum & Art Gallery.

See also: Don’t miss free Street Food Festival at Hastings this weekend

See also: Man jailed for dangerous driving in St Leonards