Hastings Museum set to re-open this month with exciting new exhibition

The museum plans to open Thursday to Sunday each week from 10am to 12.30pm and from 2pm until 5pm.

Visitors will be able to enjoy the amazing automata from Cabaret Mechanical Theatre in the museum’s new summer exhibition, Ingenious Contraptions. They will also be able to see old favourites, such as the Seaside Gallery, the Durbar Hall and the Before Hastings Gallery. The shop has also been refreshed and restocked with a great selection of souvenirs, many from local suppliers.

To ensure the museum is ready it has undergone a deep clean and has fully reviewed COVID-19 secure measures in place, including a one-way route around the building and limits on numbers. Hand sanitiser stations have been placed throughout the museum and extra cleaning routines are in place. Reusable and washable facemasks are also available to purchase on entry.

All visitors are asked to book a free timed ticked in advance, through www.hmag.org.uk. Yhey can also phone 01424 451052 to book. The museum has a very low number of spaces on Sunday afternoons for those nervous about visiting or fall into the most vulnerable groups.

Damian Etherington from the museum, said: “I am delighted we can welcome back local people and visitors. The team have been working hard to prepare the building and are looking forward to opening the Ingenious Contraptions exhibition. For full details on opening hours and how to book your free tickets go to www.hmag.org.uk.”